Special called Commission meeting cancelled

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

Due to Monday’s extension through August 29th of the Governor’s Executive Order allowing county and city legislative bodies to meet electronically, Anderson County Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell has decided to cancel Tuesday’s special called electronic meeting, during which commissioners were set to discuss establishing safeguards to put in place for the eventual resumption of in-person meetings.

The Operations Committee will begin consideration of those safeguards and protocols when it meets in July.

