Shirley Wise McClain, of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 171 Views

Shirley Wise McClain, of Oak Ridge, went to her Heavenly home June 24, 2020. She was born in Clinton on February 12, 1936 to Jim and Cassie Wise. She was preceded in death by husband, Ray McClain and sisters, Ruth Taylor, Lou Jean Murray, and Marguerite Beeler.

She is survived by sons and daughters-n-law, Rick and Debbie Walker and Larry and Barbara Walker; grandson, Tanner Walker and wife Haylee; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no services, family and friends are encouraged to visit her on-line memorial at https://everloved.com/life-of/shirley-mcclain/. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Burl Patterson, age 87

Burl Patterson, age 87, passed away June 21, 2020.  He was preceded in death by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.