Sherry Elliott went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 6, 2020, afternoon surrounded by family at home. She was known for making delicious cakes, a love of gardening and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her mother Rema M. Lively and many other family members. She is survived by her loving husband A. Frank Elliott of 14 wonderful years; daughter Nicole White & husband Stephen; granddaughter, Hannah; step-daughters, Jessica Lopez; grandsons, Miguel, John and Owen. Mellisa Sanchez & husband Luis and grandsons Matthew and Joseph. She is also survived by numerous family members on both sides.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 6:00:7:00 pm with service following at 7:00 pm. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related