Scott Lyle Ballard, age 44 of Andersonville

Scott Lyle Ballard, age 44 of Andersonville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 24, 2020. He was a skilled tradesman and had a great sense of humor. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents A.D. and Blanche Nicely of Andersonville; grandmother, Mary Kate Ballard of Knoxville; great-grandmother, Mary Latham; and great-grandmother, Nancy Rogers of Maryville.

He is survived by his two amazing children, Logan Ballard and Lauren Ballard; mother, Judy McClanahan and her husband Jeff of Sweetwater; father, Wayne Ballard and his wife Kathy of Knoxville; sister, Kelly Greene and her husband Edmond; step-brothers, Dusty, David and Shawn; special family members include uncle and aunt, Ted and Jennifer Ballard; cousin, Derrick Ballard and his wife Samantha and their children Austin, Morgan, Charles, and Samuel; mother of his children, Nichole Ballard; grandparents, Harry Ballard of Knoxville, Frank and Faye Latham of Seymour; nephew, Eli; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary with a funeral service to start at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Humphrey Cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

