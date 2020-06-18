Schools turn sights to reopening

Wednesday, the Clinton City Schools announced that they are currently planning on welcoming students back to class on the regular schedule in August, but that there will be additional precautions and supports in order to keep everyone healthy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. School, of course, has been out since the middle of March as part of the effort to prevent, or slow, the spread of the coronavirus.

An an announcement on its website and Facebook page, the school system says that there will be a virtual learning option available for parents who might ot feel comfortable sending their student or students back into the classroom. Officials also say they are developing not only a comprehensive “Plan A,” but they are also working on “Plans B, C and D” due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic and its effect on daily life.

Full details are expected to be released in early July.

In the meantime, Clinton school leaders remind parents that registration for school in August is already underway at the Central Office on North Hicks Street, and that students are being signed up each day. The city’s transfer window will remain open through July 15th.

Elsewhere, Anderson County School Superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott said earlier this month on our “Ask Your Neighbor” program that the county school system is also planning to open its doors on its normal schedule, again with precautions in place to protect public health.

Oak Ridge school leaders have said they are hoping to welcome teachers and students back to school next month. Currently, plans call for teachers to report to their respective buildings on Monday, July 20th, and students returning to class on Wednesday, July 29th.