Samuel D. Cox, age 69, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Physicians Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 29, 1951 to the late Raymond Cox and Martha Jane Worthington in Clinton. Samuel was the Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Norris in the mid-1970’s. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.  Samuel loved his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and will be dearly missed.

The family is planning a graveside service at Cox Cemetery for a later date.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

