RSCC reports first COVID case

(RSCC press release) On Thursday, June 18, a Roane State student reported a positive COVID-19 test result to the college. The student has not shown any symptoms and is now quarantining at home. This is the first confirmed case of the virus on any of Roane State’s campuses.

The positive case was found during a precautionary health screening required by a state licensing board and was conducted at a local health department.

The student was reported to have been inside the Coffey-McNally Building of the Oak Ridge Branch Campus (ORBC) on Tuesday, June 16. Upon learning of the positive test result, the college began the process of closing the building and notifying each person who had been in direct contact with the student.

Cleaning of the affected building will follow CDC guidelines before an expected reopening on Monday, June 22. Students, staff and faculty members impacted by the building closure will be advised of alternate arrangements as needed.

Roane State has notified the Anderson County Health Department of the positive test and will take any additional steps needed to protect the health and safety of our campus community.

As a reminder, the majority of summer courses at Roane State are being delivered online with most faculty and staff continuing to work remotely. Campuses currently have very limited access for in-person instruction and other essential tasks. Anyone approved to come to campus must wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and complete a daily wellness screening.

Please continue to wash your hands frequently, wear face coverings in public and stay home if you are sick to help protect yourself and others during the pandemic.

For more information on Roane State’s continued response to COVID-19, please visit our online resource page at www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus or email [email protected].

