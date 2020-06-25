Rose Carolyn (Cowgie) Braden, went to be with the Lord on at 5:45 pm June 21, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She was born on May 5, 1952 in Harriman. Rose was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church where she loved singing in the church choir. She loved her church family dearly. She worked for Greenbriar industries in Clinton and a short time at the Michigan Bulb Company in Oak Ridge. However, she spent most of her life being a loving and caring preacher’s wife and mother to her two sons. Rose loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. In the past, Rose also enjoyed working in her flower gardens.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny E. Braden, Sr.; son, Terence Lee Braden; parents, Ramsey and Pauline Lively; brothers, James Ramsey and Rick Lively; sister, Darlas Daugherty; brothers-in-law, Clyde Halburnt, Gary Braden, and Jeffery Scott Braden; father and mother-in-law, Cleve and Frankie Braden.

She is survived by her son, Benny E. Braden, Jr.; grandchildren, Connor, Kaitlyn, and Emily Braden; sisters, Sandra (her caregiver) and her husband Stanley Burney and Ola Halburnt; brothers, Douglas Lively and wife Rita, Robert Lively and wife Kay; sisters-in-law, Kathy Lively, Shirley Braden, Karen Braden, and Melissa Phillips; brother-in-law, Roger Daugherty. She has many nieces and nephews who love her very much. Neighbors, Sherry Hall, Carol Patterson, and Mildred Rutherford were very special to her. The family would like to thank them for their friendship and care that they have shown to her.

Due to COVID-19 and health concerns, family and friends can view Rose at Premier Sharp Funeral Home between the hours of 10-12 noon on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The family will not be present during this time. The family invites everyone to gather with them at Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:30 pm on Wednesday for a graveside service with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating and nephew Randy Lively reading the obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee, 1715 East Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN, 37917, https://efeasttn.org/.

