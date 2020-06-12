Roger Thorpe Duncan, age 73, of Clinton

Roger Thorpe Duncan, age 73, of Clinton, Tennessee left this world early Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. He was born May 17, 1947 and lived his entire life in Anderson County. Roger enjoyed westerns, gospel and country music, and watching Vols football games. He was a member of Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother: Lucy Duncan Stuck, his step-father Floyd Stuck, grandmother: Sarah Dovie Lively Duncan, and his grandfather: Sammie Duncan, who raised him along with several other family members.

Mr. Duncan is survived by daughter: Sara Duncan and boyfriend Eric Russell (caregivers) of Clinton, Tennessee and son and daughter-in-law Roger Tyler Duncan and Emily Roeder Duncan of Knoxville, Tennessee.

He will be missed by many.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Martha and Eric Russell and Avalon Hospice for their care and support.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee with Rev. Charlie Green officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

