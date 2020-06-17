Rockwood City Hall reopens after positive test

Rockwood City Hall reopened Wednesday morning after being shut down since last week following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials closed the building to the public last Tuesday following the confirmation of the positive test and deep-cleaned and sanitized it. All other City Hall employees were also tested, but all of those tests came back negative, so Rockwood City Hall reopened Wednesday on its regular schedule of 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Anyone visiting city hall will be temperature-checked before entering the building.