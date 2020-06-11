Rockwood City Hall closed after employees tests positive for COVID-19

BBB-TV reports that Rockwood City Hall is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Mayor Mike Miller told the station that the employee experienced symptoms and was tested over the weekend. Late Monday, that employee’s test came back positive for the coronavirus, and ordered City Hall closed immediately, after having been open all day. The employee is now said to be in self-quarantine.

Miller says that the building has undergone an extensive cleaning and that all city employees have been tested for COVID-19. Once the results of those tests come back, officials will decide when to reopen Rockwood City Hall.

Officials said Wednesday that they have compiled a list of everyone who visited City Hall on Monday, and are in the process of contacting those individuals so they can be made aware of the situation and possibly get tested themselves.