Friday morning the Lord called one of His home. Robbie L. White, age 73, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was retired from Dico Tire Company in Clinton. Robbie enjoyed spending time with his family and his 3 grandchildren. Robbie enjoyed spending time with his special friend Ginger King at her deli and all is buddies across the mountain.

He is preceded in death by parents, Hense and Dixie White; wife of 47 years marriage, Linda White; brothers, Kelly White, and Noah White; sister, Dean Hensley; grandson, Christopher Watts; and son-in-law, Jimmy Shaffer.

He is survived by, children, Bobby Watts, Ann Watts, Kellie Shaffer, Robbin Humphrey and husband Chris; grandchildren, Melanie Humphrey, Shawn Humphrey, and special grandchild, Zanna Phillips; sister, Roma Disney; brother, Larry Joe White; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4pm with the graveside service to follow at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kirk Wallace officiating. www.holleygamble.com