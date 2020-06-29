Robbie L. White, age 73, of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 59 Views

Friday morning the Lord called one of His home. Robbie L. White, age 73, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was retired from Dico Tire Company in Clinton. Robbie enjoyed spending time with his family and his 3 grandchildren. Robbie enjoyed spending time with his special friend Ginger King at her deli and all is buddies across the mountain.

He is preceded in death by parents, Hense and Dixie White; wife of 47 years marriage, Linda White; brothers, Kelly White, and Noah White; sister, Dean Hensley; grandson, Christopher Watts; and son-in-law, Jimmy Shaffer.

He is survived by, children, Bobby Watts, Ann Watts, Kellie Shaffer, Robbin Humphrey and husband Chris; grandchildren, Melanie Humphrey, Shawn Humphrey, and special grandchild, Zanna Phillips; sister, Roma Disney; brother, Larry Joe White; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4pm with the graveside service to follow at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kirk Wallace officiating. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rose Carolyn (Cowgie) Braden

Rose Carolyn (Cowgie) Braden, went to be with the Lord on at 5:45 pm June …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.