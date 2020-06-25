Roane wreck sends two to hospitals

A fiery, two-car crash on Paint Rock Ferry Road in Kingston Tuesday evening sent two people to the hospital—including one flown by LIFESTAR– according to our partners at BBB-TV.

The head-on collison occurred at around 6 pm Tuesday and involved a transport vehicle from the Michael Dunn Center and a pickup truck.

The driver of a pick up truck identified as Andrew Leach, reportedly told investigators that a steering issue caused his truck to veer into the path of the van. He was not injured according to Kingston Police. The driver of the van was identified as Shayla Wright and her passenger as Shannon Caster. Caster was flown by LifeStar, while Wright was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Kingston Police say that a nearby resident who wishes to remain anonymous pulled the two women out of the van before it burst into flame. The fire was quickly doused by the Kingston Fire Department.

Paint Rock Ferry Road at the scene was closed for about an hour and a half due to the investigation and clean-up.

For more, including video, visit our partners at BBB-TV.