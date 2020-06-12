Road work begins Monday on Ridgeview Drive at Lanes Bluff

Jim Harris

Anderson County Road Superintendent Gary Long announced Friday morning that a road repair project will begin Monday morning, June 15th, on Ridgeview Drive at its intersection with Lanes Bluff.

One lane will be closed and traffic lights will control traffic flow.

In his announcement, Long warns there will be possible delays.

The project is expected to take 30 days to complete, barring unexpected complications or weather conditions and is being performed, according to Long, to “make the road safer for the people of Anderson County.”

