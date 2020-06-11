Report: Woman charged after allegedly trying to stab son

A Campbell County woman was arrested last Friday by Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly trying to stab her son during an argument.

Campbell County deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Overlook Lane in Caryville on Friday night and made contact with a man who told them his mother, Amy Salmon, had tried to stab him with a knife before running out the back door. Deputies encountered her in the backyard and reported that Salmon initially approached officers and threatened them with a knife before complying with their orders to drop it.

She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while the victim was taken to an urgent care facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Volunteer Times reports that Salmon told deputies that she had “planned to cut the victim’s throat.”