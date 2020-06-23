Report: Two charged after pursuit

Two people were arrested last week and authorities suspect they may be involved in several “smash and grab” thefts from state parks and other public places, including Cove Lake State Park and Cumberland Gap National Park.

The Volunteer Times online news site reports that Jacksboro Police arrested 27-year-old Craig Mitchell Feazell of Jacksboro and 33-year-old Anica Marie Santiago of Lexington, Kentucky following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. According to the report, Santiago had allegedly passed a stolen check at Home Federal Bank earlier in the month and made what was described as a “sizable withdrawal.” Jacksboro investigators asked the bank to call if the woman returned, and when she did on Thursday, officers were on the scene rapidly.

When confronted, the pair tried to flee, and after a pursuit that ended in a grassy field, Feazell and Santiago were both taken into custody.

The Times reports that each is facing numerous charges including theft, forgery, and felony evasion.

Further charges could be pending.