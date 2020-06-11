Bryon Cody Copeland (RCSO)

Report: Roane man charged with abuse

According to multiple reports, a Roane County man is facing a child sex crime charge.

BBB-TV and other media outlets report that 28-year-old Bryon Cody Copeland of Harriman is facing a charge of the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Authorities allege that between August 2018 and November 2019, Copeland took part in numerous sexual acts with a child under the age of 11 and took explicit photos.

Copeland is scheduled to make his first court appearance July 21st in Roane County General Sessions Court.

As of Thursday morning, Copeland remained in custody at the Roane County Jail on a $50,000.

