Registration underway in Anderson for Head Start, Early Head Start, VPK

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Special Announcements Leave a comment 9 Views

Registration is underway for Anderson County’s Head Start, Early Head Start and Voluntary Pre-K.

If you have completed an application school officials say that they need your income information to determine eligibility.  If you do not have the ability to scan and email, a photo taken from your phone will be accepted. The photo must be clear enough to read. Please send the photo to [email protected].

Email Tammy at [email protected] if you need assistance.

Follow this link for all the information you need to know!

