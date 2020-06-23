Registration underway in Anderson for Head Start, Early Head Start, VPK

Registration is underway for Anderson County’s Head Start, Early Head Start and Voluntary Pre-K.

If you have completed an application school officials say that they need your income information to determine eligibility. If you do not have the ability to scan and email, a photo taken from your phone will be accepted. The photo must be clear enough to read. Please send the photo to [email protected].

Email Tammy at [email protected] if you need assistance.

Follow this link for all the information you need to know!