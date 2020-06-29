Randy Lee Farmer, age 64 of Clinton Tennessee, passed away in his home on June 24 2020.

Born in Maryville Tn, He was the son of James Marion Farmer and Alice Elizabeth Wiggins.

Randy was a 1974 Graduate of Clinton High School, he was a welder at Boeing Oak Ridge TN

Randy enjoyed listening and playing music his hobbies were playing the drums and guitar and collecting albums. Randy will be remembered for his smile and sense of humor.

He was predeceased by parents Jame M. Farmer, Alice W. Farmer and brother James (Woody) Farmer

He is survived by children, son Devin R. Farmer, wife Stacy Farmer Daughter Lindsey Farmer Kennedy husband Nikolas Kennedy, Grandchildren Lauren Farmer, Brayden Kennedy, Blake Kennedy

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.