Randy Lee Farmer, age 64 of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 135 Views

Randy Lee Farmer, age 64 of Clinton Tennessee, passed away in his home on June 24 2020. 

Born in Maryville Tn, He was the son of James Marion Farmer and Alice Elizabeth Wiggins.

Randy was a 1974 Graduate of Clinton High School, he was a welder at Boeing Oak Ridge TN

Randy enjoyed listening and playing music his hobbies were playing the drums and guitar and collecting albums. Randy will be remembered for his smile and sense of humor.

He was predeceased by parents Jame M. Farmer, Alice W. Farmer and brother James (Woody) Farmer

He is survived by children, son Devin R. Farmer, wife Stacy Farmer  Daughter Lindsey Farmer Kennedy husband Nikolas Kennedy, Grandchildren Lauren Farmer, Brayden Kennedy, Blake Kennedy

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rose Carolyn (Cowgie) Braden

Rose Carolyn (Cowgie) Braden, went to be with the Lord on at 5:45 pm June …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.