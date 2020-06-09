Randy Joe Chandler age 61 of Clinton, TN passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Randy enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles, he also loved working on cars and spending time with his family.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Betty Chandler; brother, Leonard Chandler; son, Joseph Robbins; sisters in law, Carol Chandler and Josie Chandler.

Randy is survived by his wife, Shirley Martin; brothers, Ed Chandler and James Chandler; children, Chris Chandler (Stephanie) of Clinton, TN, Nick Chandler (Amy), Ashley Chandler (Dustin) also of Clinton, TN; step children, Adam Martin (Suzie), Tim Martin and Jackie Martin. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jones Mortuary at 375 N Main Street Clinton, TN 37716. Randy’s family will receive his friends on Tuesday June 9, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 11- 1pm with funeral service to follow at 1pm with Von Walters officiating. Randy’s interment will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.