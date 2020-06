Planned power outage Saturday for some in Ten Mile

Utility customers in the Ten Mile area of Roane and Meigs County will be without electricity for about six hours on Saturday morning, June 13th.

The Roane County Highway Department says that the planned outage will affect a little over 6000 customers served by the Ten Mile substation and will be in effect from 6 am to 12 noon.

The outage is necessary to allow TVA to change some power poles in the area.

Members will be notified individually beginning today.