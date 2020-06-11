Peaceful march planned in Clinton Thursday

Thursday evening, Clinton will join the list of American cities whose citizens will band together to combat racial inequalities and social injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month while in police custody.

A peaceful march calling for an end to racism, social inequalities and police brutality is scheduled to begin at around 6 pm at the Clinton Football Stadium behind the Community Center, where attendees will gather before making the short walk to Clinton Middle School at around 6:30 pm. The middle school, of course, stands on the original site of Clinton High School, which was destroyed by a bomb two years after becoming the first public, Southern high school to desegregate. The march will end in front of the historical plaque erected in honor of the 12 black students who marched into history in 1956, a group known as the “Clinton 12” and celebrated at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum as well as in a documentary film of the same name.

The march is being organized by a group led by Oak Ridge High School graduate Trevor King, which also organized a peaceful march in Oak Ridge last week that was attended by hundreds of people. Local law enforcement officers will be on hand to maintain safety and authorities say their purpose is to maintain order and ensure that everyone’s First Amendment rights are protected. Organizers, as they did before the Oak Ridge event, stressed that this will be a peaceful event and that violence and other misbehavior will not be tolerated.

Streets around the area will be closed, according to police, who met with event organizers on Monday.

