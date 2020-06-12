Photo submitted

Peaceful march draws hundred-plus to Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 238 Views

Over 100 people peacefully marched through downtown Clinton on Thursday evening as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration. Still more watched from the sidewalks as the marchers proceeded from the downtown football stadium to the nearby Clinton Middle School, built on the original site of Clinton High School after it was destroyed by a bomb two years after becoming the first public, Southern high school to desegregate.

Marchers, black and white alike, displayed signs calling for an end to racism, social inequality and police brutality, and chanted now-familiar slogans like “No justice, no peace” as they marched to the historical marker in front of Clinton Middle School that recognizes the 12 black students who desegregated the high school in 1956, known collectively as “The Clinton 12.”

Clinton Police officers and Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies blocked off intersections and closed roads so that the march could be conducted peacefully and safely.

Speakers included event organizers, activists and others, including members of the Clinton 12 and the the Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook of Knoxville, a veteran of the Civil Rights movement who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Thursday’s event was organized by the same group led by Oak Ridge High School graduate Trevor King, that put on a demonstration and march earlier this month.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council announces meetings, public budget hearings

(Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge City Council will hold two Special Called meetings …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.