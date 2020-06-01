Otus Carroll, age 87 of Rocky Top

Otus Carroll, age 87 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Otus loved races and ford cars. He was a member of the Fratersville Baptist Church in Fratersville, TN and enjoyed his bible study classes at Clinch River Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN.

Otus was preceded in death by his parents, King and Mattie Carroll; wife, Reba Carroll; brother, Clayburn Carroll; and sister, Edna Bratcher.

He is survived by his sisters, Georgia Jobe and husband Johnny of Rocky Top, TN, and Helen Bowlin and husband Ralph of Fratersville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Otus’s family will receive his friends on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm with his funeral service to follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Larry Webster officiating.

His interment and graveside service will be at Oak Grove cemetery in Rocky Top, TN on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 3:00pm.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

