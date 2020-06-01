ORT: UCOR deal extended by one year

(Oak Ridge Today) The UCOR contract to clean up federal sites in Oak Ridge has been extended one year to July 31, 2021, and the consideration of a new cleanup contract won’t be considered until November 2020 at the earliest.

The UCOR contract could be extended one additional year, to July 31, 2022, using two six-month options, depending upon contractor performance and progress.

Before the extension, UCOR’s contract had been scheduled to expire July 31, 2020.

UCOR works on cleanup projects for the U.S. Department of Energy at the East Tennessee Technology Park, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Y-12 National Security Complex. The work includes the demolition of old, contaminated buildings that are no longer used. The cleanup work is called environmental management, or EM.

The cleanup work at East Tennessee Technology Park, which was closed in the mid-1980s, is expected to be mostly complete this year. The work will then shift to ORNL and Y-12, which are still operating and where some cleanup work is already under way.

Cleanup work that remains or continues in Oak Ridge includes:

the decontamination and demolition of hazardous and radioactively contaminated facilities at ORNL and Y-12;

the remediation of contamination across the Oak Ridge Reservation;

operating and maintaining gaseous and wastewater treatment systems;

treating and disposing of low- and mixed low-level wastes;

building a new landfill for low-level waste;

operating and maintaining new and existing landfills;

implementing risk-reduction actions and surveillance and maintenance of EM facilities and sites at Y-12 and ORNL, including the Transuranic Waste Processing Center and related transuranic waste storage facilities; and

conducting limited operations to support shipments of remaining transuranic waste to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico.

