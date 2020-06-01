ORT: UCOR deal extended by one year

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 110 Views

(Oak Ridge Today) The UCOR contract to clean up federal sites in Oak Ridge has been extended one year to July 31, 2021, and the consideration of a new cleanup contract won’t be considered until November 2020 at the earliest.

The UCOR contract could be extended one additional year, to July 31, 2022, using two six-month options, depending upon contractor performance and progress.

Before the extension, UCOR’s contract had been scheduled to expire July 31, 2020.

UCOR works on cleanup projects for the U.S. Department of Energy at the East Tennessee Technology Park, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Y-12 National Security Complex. The work includes the demolition of old, contaminated buildings that are no longer used. The cleanup work is called environmental management, or EM.

The cleanup work at East Tennessee Technology Park, which was closed in the mid-1980s, is expected to be mostly complete this year. The work will then shift to ORNL and Y-12, which are still operating and where some cleanup work is already under way.

Cleanup work that remains or continues in Oak Ridge includes:

  • the decontamination and demolition of hazardous and radioactively contaminated facilities at ORNL and Y-12;
  • the remediation of contamination across the Oak Ridge Reservation;
  • operating and maintaining gaseous and wastewater treatment systems;
  • treating and disposing of low- and mixed low-level wastes;
  • building a new landfill for low-level waste;
  • operating and maintaining new and existing landfills;
  • implementing risk-reduction actions and surveillance and maintenance of EM facilities and sites at Y-12 and ORNL, including the Transuranic Waste Processing Center and related transuranic waste storage facilities; and
  • conducting limited operations to support shipments of remaining transuranic waste to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico.

For more, follow this link to Oak Ridge Today.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Unified Command Group releases long-term care facility info

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group released a new report on the state’s efforts …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.