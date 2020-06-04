Jordan Young (ACSD)

ORT: Man charged in Monday stabbing

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing early Monday.

ORT reports that 33-year-old Jordan Young is facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder in connection to a stabbing reported to police shortly before 4:30 am Monday at a location on Utica Circle.

Once on the scene, officers were told that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and leg, and that friends had taken him to the hospital.

Several witnesses identified Young as the suspect, and investigators say that an argument between he and the victim had escalated prior to the stabbing.

Oak Ridge Today also reports that Young is also facing charges in connection to “multiple aggravated assaults on other victims.”

Young’s bond has been set at $100,000, and ORT reports that his next court date is scheduled for June 9.

