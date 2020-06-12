ORPD to crack down on speeding to promote safety on Hwy. 95

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 92 Views

Oak Ridge Police say that officers will be increasing traffic enforcement along Highway 95 from the Loudon County and Oak Ridge city limits to Highway 58 following a second fatal, single-vehicle crash on the highway within the last nine months, the latest of which occurred just last Wednesday, June 3rd, near Bethel Valley Road.

“We are accompanied in this effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and together we will work to reduce fatal crashes along this isolated stretch of highway,” ORPD Sgt. Robert Pitts said in a press release announcing ther initiative. “Speed is a factor in fatality crashes, and we will strictly enforce the posted speed limits along the route.”

Grant funding will be utilized to pay for officer overtime for these patrols. Additionally, the ORPD is working with the Tennessee Department of Safety to analyze the route and implement additional safety measures along parts of the road which may need additional signage or barriers.

If you use Highway 95 regularly, please plan accordingly for an additional drive time. Slow down, stay alert, because the life you save might be your own.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council announces meetings, public budget hearings

(Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge City Council will hold two Special Called meetings …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.