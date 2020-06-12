ORPD to crack down on speeding to promote safety on Hwy. 95

Oak Ridge Police say that officers will be increasing traffic enforcement along Highway 95 from the Loudon County and Oak Ridge city limits to Highway 58 following a second fatal, single-vehicle crash on the highway within the last nine months, the latest of which occurred just last Wednesday, June 3rd, near Bethel Valley Road.

“We are accompanied in this effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and together we will work to reduce fatal crashes along this isolated stretch of highway,” ORPD Sgt. Robert Pitts said in a press release announcing ther initiative. “Speed is a factor in fatality crashes, and we will strictly enforce the posted speed limits along the route.”

Grant funding will be utilized to pay for officer overtime for these patrols. Additionally, the ORPD is working with the Tennessee Department of Safety to analyze the route and implement additional safety measures along parts of the road which may need additional signage or barriers.

If you use Highway 95 regularly, please plan accordingly for an additional drive time. Slow down, stay alert, because the life you save might be your own.