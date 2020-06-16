OR Schools, ex-teacher Anderson reach $1.75M settlement

The Oak Ridge School system and a former teacher who sued the district in 2016 have reached a settlement in the lawsuit.

Former Oak Ridge High School teacher and track coach John Edward Anderson III sued the school system and two administrators after his dismissal in 2015. The termination came after allegations of inappropriate conduct on an out-of-state school trip, allegations that Anderson has emphatically denied.

The suit accused the school system, Superintendent Bruce Borchers and then-Assistant Superintendent Chris Marczak of wrongful termination, lack of due process and for defamation of character.

In March of 2019, a federal jury in Knoxville sided with Anderson, but the school system appealed and the case worked its way into mediation. That mediation late last month resulted in a settlement that will award roughly $1.7 million to Anderson.