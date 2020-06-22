OR Pool readjusts hours for summer season

(Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks press release) The City of Oak Ridge outdoor pool is back open for the season with some COVID-sensitive measures and after its first week of operation, Recreation and Parks staff have decided to adjust the hours of operation.

Instead of having three, 2-hour blocks – it will now offer two, 3-hour blocks. The new times will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All other precautions, as detailed below, remain the same.

Since the pool water is being treated with chlorine, a disinfectant that wipes out the virus, the main focus will be following social distancing and repeatedly sanitizing commonly used areas.

The following changes to attendance are in effect:

Because we are allowing up to 200 people in the pool area at one time, reservations can be made online on Eventbrite in order to avoid the handling and exchange of cash. Ticketed visitors can then show their proof of reservation with a QR code at entry (this can be printed or shown on a mobile device)

When reservations are being made, visitors will be asked to select a time period they wish to reserve: 12 to 3 p.m. or 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices remain the same ($4.25 adults, $3.50 for youth, and $2.50 for seniors over 65), but Eventbrite will add a small convenience fee for their service. There will be no refunds and no rain checks

The following health safety precautions are being taken at the pool area:

Families of 5 or less are assigned a 10-by-10 square-foot area in the lawn surrounding the pool that is spaced 6 feet apart from other squares. If a family has more than 5 people, they are issued a second square

Please come already dressed in your swimsuit because dressing rooms and showers are not open to the public; restrooms are open

Staff will clean the pool and pool areas throughout the 3-hour time slot and will conduct a deep clean in the 30-minute window between sessions, when the pool area is completely emptied out

No public or private pool parties are allowed. The picnic table area is also closed

Swimming lessons are canceled until further notice. The little pool outside and indoor pool at the Civic Center remain closed through the summer. Public parking is available at Oak Ridge High School and signage is posted to direct drivers.

For further information, please call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.