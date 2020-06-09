OR 4th falls victim to pandemic

(Oak Ridge press release) The annual City of Oak Ridge July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Alvin K. Bissell Park has been canceled due to several challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenges this year are that the traditional Community Band has canceled its performance, surrounding areas have also canceled similar events, and those attending the event will not be able to successfully follow the social distancing requirements set by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is also a risk for larger movement of crowds and traffic because of the various cancellations nearby.

“Due to so many challenges this year, it is a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends in a home environment. Enjoy!” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said.

The City of Oak Ridge looks forward to holding a fireworks celebration at a later date but that is greatly dependent on the outcome of the ever-changing Coronavirus.

As a reminder, the discharge of fireworks is prohibited in the City of Oak Ridge without a permit.