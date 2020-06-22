Onelda Lee Combs, age 82 of Oliver Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Nel was born February 27, 1938 in Oliver Springs and later met and married her husband in Warren, Michigan where they lived together before their retirement to East Tennessee in 1999. Nel was a longtime member of Beech Park Baptist Church. Her family will always remember her humor and how she loved to make others laugh. She was known to many people as “Mom” and loved to show hospitality and love to others by cooking a feast and allowing others to come into her home to enjoy. Nel loved to sit and hold her faithful canine companion, Max while watching TV together.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Lee Hall and her mother, Gretchel Crass Hall; sisters, June Bland and Edna Leffew; grandson, Doug Lemons.

Nel will be greatly missed by her husband of over 54 years, Robert Combs “Bob”; son, Robert Combs, Jr. “Bobby”; daughters, Sharon Monahan, Brenda Fradette, Barbie Bendert; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Braden, Jeanice Alexander, Jeanette Worley.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Beech Park Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 7 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

