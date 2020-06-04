One man killed, another injured in OR Crash

Oak Ridge Police have identified the people involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon as a pair of brothers from Oak Ridge.

Thursday morning, police identified the man killed in the accident on State Highway 95 on Wednesday as 39-year-old Ricky Crabtree of Oak Ridge. ORPD said in a press release that he was the passenger in a vehicle that left the road and slammed into a tree south of Bethel Valley Road near the Loudon County line shortly after 5 pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Rusty Crabtree, was taken by ambulance to Methodist Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as not life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation, and we will update you as developments warrant.