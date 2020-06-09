North East Tennessee Railroad Authority to meet electronically June 16th

The North East Tennessee Railroad Authority—which is made up of members representing Anderson, Campbell and Scott counties—has scheduled a virtual meeting for Tuesday, June 16th at 10 am to discuss a potential project.

The subject of the meeting will be the future of a 42-mile railroad spur in New River that in previous incarnations, had served the coal and lumber industries as well as being used as a scenic rail excursion line. The company that currently owns the former Tennessee Railroad has indicated it plans to abandon it, meaning that a new use needs to be found if officials want to preserve the historic line.

In last week’s Courier News, officials indicated that the line that runs from New River to Oneida could find a new life as either a hiking and/or biking trail or by being restored for use as an excursion train.

You can read more about the history of the rail line and more on what has led us to this moment by checking out the Courier News article from June 3rd.

