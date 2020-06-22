Noose found in Wallace’s stall at Talladega; NASCAR investigating

A noose was found hanging in the garage stall of NASCAR’s only black, full-time driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR was quick to comment on Sunday, releasing the following statement:

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace himself weighed in on social media:

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism. Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘they are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

ESPN reported that Wallace himself never saw the noose, but that it was found by a crew member, who immediately notified NASCAR. NASCAR said Sunday night that they are working with local law enforcement to determine who put the noose in the garage area.

Sunday’s Cup Series race was postponed by inclement weather, but the GEICO 500 will be made up Monday afternoon, with live coverage on WYSH and WQLA beginning at 3 pm.