No injuries in Oak Ridge apartment fire; several displaced

According to the Oak Ridge Fire Department, several people were displaced after a fire at an apartment on 105 Wakefield Road on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 8 pm Friday, and upon arrival, crews found a kitchen fire in one of the six apartments. The fire was quickly extinguished, with heavy fire damage to the one apartment.

Three other apartments were slightly damaged by water and smoke, according to the ORFD. As a result, those families were displaced. The Red Cross responded and provided housing for the seven displaced tenants.

The fire department installed additional smoke alarms in the apartments before leaving the scene.

The cause of the fire appears to have been cooking materials on the stove. There were no injuries.