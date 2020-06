As of Monday, June 1st, the Anderson County Health Department now has revised its COVID-19 testing hours. Testing is still being offered on a drive-thru basis with no appointment necessary at the Health Department facility on North Main Street in Clinton, but now there are new hours.

Testing in Anderson County will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 an 11 am, with testing hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 to 3 pm.

For more information, call 865-425-8801.