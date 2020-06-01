NCS: Keselowski takes advantage of hard racing, luck to win at BMS

Providing exactly the kind of wild finish that has made Bristol Motor Speedway one of the most popular venues on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Brad Keselowski was in perfect position to take advantage of hard racing in the closing laps and earned the victory in Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.

With two laps remaining race leaders Joey Logano and Chase Elliott collided in front of the field and Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford rallied on to take the lead and earn his second win of the season – holding off fellow Ford driver Clint Bowyer by 0.471-second.

Bowyer joked after the race, “I wasn’t going to have a problem apologizing to Brad for dumping him at the end.”

Keselowski seemed almost surprised as he was satisfied by the ultimate positive outcome. He had been fast all day even when he wasn’t leading. But all three of the late race leaders – Denny Hamlin, Logano and Elliott crashed out inside of 10 laps remaining.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson finished third, followed by Bristol’s all-time winningest driver Kyle Busch, and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones. Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, William Byron, rookie Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top 10 on a day of high action and drama.

