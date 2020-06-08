NCS: Harvick dominates late, wins in Atlanta

(MRN) Kevin Harvick has had an exceptional relationship with Atlanta Motor Speedway and the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion showed that again Sunday afternoon winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, his third victory at the historic track.

Harvick led a race-high 151 of 325 laps en route to his 51st career win, prevailing in a valiant contest with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who finished second and third, respectively.

Truex led 62 laps, won the opening two stages of the race and kept Harvick‘s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford honest. Harvick passed both JGR Toyotas to open the third stage of the race and held them at bay to win by a healthy 3.527 seconds. Busch passed Truex for second with five laps to go.

It was Harvick‘s second victory of the season (he also won at Darlington Raceway in NASCAR‘s first race back since the sport was sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic) and it is the 44-year-old Californian‘s ninth top-10 finish in 10 races this year. With it, Harvick extends his NASCAR Cup Series championship lead to 48 points over Team Penske‘s Joey Logano.

Logano‘s teammate Ryan Blaney and JGR driver Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five at Atlanta, followed by Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Logano. For Kurt Busch, making top 10 was an especially impressive effort considering he started last in the field because of pre-race inspection violations.

Clint Bowyer led 58 laps only to pit late in the race and fall out of a top-10 finish. He ended up 20th.

