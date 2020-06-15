NCS: Hamlin becomes first 3-time winner in 2020

(NASCAR) The race statistics will show that Denny Hamlin led a dominant 138 of the 267 laps in Sunday‘s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but the truth is he had to earn every fraction of a second that he paced the field. It was a thrilling chase for the checkered flag, lap-after-lap among the front-running cars.

Hamlin ultimately took the lead for good — passing Chase Elliott with 29 laps remaining after a series of green-flag pit stops swapped the two cars’ positions in front of the field. Elliott had to pit a lap earlier than Hamlin and held a 1.5-second lead in the dozen or so laps after the green-flag stops. But Hamlin was able to catch up with Elliott as they tried to get around the race‘s early leader Joey Logano, who was running two laps down at the time.

With his .895-second victory over Hendrick Motorsports’ Elliott and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, Hamlin became the NASCAR Cup Series‘ first three-race winner on the season. It was Hamlin‘s 40th NASCAR Cup Series career win and third career victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle for most wins all-time on the 1.5-mile oval.

Rookie Tyler Reddick, who won the 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Homestead, finished in fourth place. Aric Almirola, a Florida native, was a season-best fifth place. Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, rookie Christopher Bell, William Byron and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10.

Follow this link to a complete recap of Sunday’s race.