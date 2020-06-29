Photo by Getty Images/From NASCAR.com

NCS #2: Hamlin follows up runner-up finish Saturday with Pocono win #6 on Sunday

(NASCAR) For the first time in its history, NASCAR ran two Cup Series events on the same weekend at the same track.

Hamlin achieved several milestones with the win. He picked up his sixth victory at the 2.5-mile triangular track, tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for most all-time. The triumph was the 41st of Hamlin’s career, 19th most in NASCAR history, breaking a tie with another NASCAR Hall of Famer, Mark Martin.

And a day after Harvick tied Hamlin for a series-best three wins this season, Hamlin broke the deadlock with his fourth victory of the year.

JGR driver Erik Jones ran third, posting his best finish of the season. Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola were fourth and fifth, respectively, followed by Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman and Truex.

For more on Sunday’s race, follow this link to NASCAR.com.

