NCS #1: Harvick notches first win at ‘Tricky Triangle’

Jim Harris 13 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

(NASCAR) Benefiting from a two-tire pit stop with 36 laps left, Kevin Harvick held off charging Denny Hamlin over the final green-flag run to win for the first time at Pocono Raceway.

Harvick crossed the finish line in Saturday’s Pocono Organics 325 just .761 seconds ahead of Hamlin to post his third victory of the season — tying Hamlin for the NASCAR Cup Series lead — and the 52nd of his career, 12th most all-time.

Though he led a race-high 61 laps and won the second stage, Almirola rolled across the stripe in third, 15.224 seconds behind Harvick’s No. 4 Ford.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Christopher Bell posted a career-best fourth-place finish, followed by Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Clint Bowyer, Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

