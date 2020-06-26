NASCAR quadruple-header starts Saturday

All three of NASCAR’s top national series will hit the Tricky Triangle at Pocono this weekend, starting with the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series “Pocono Organics 150 to Benefit Farm Aid” Saturday at noon. The first race of the Cup Series’ first-ever weekend doubleheader hits the airwaves Saturday at 2:30 pm with the “Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with the Rodale Institute.”

Sunday begins another double-dip with the Xfinity Series “Pocono Green 250 Recycled by JP Mascaro & Sons” at 12 noon from Pocono. The second race in the Cup doubleheader will be on the air at 3 pm with the “Pocono 350.”

All four races will be on WYSH and WQLA, and both Cup races will also be heard on 96.7 Merle.