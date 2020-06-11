NASCAR bans confederate flag

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 8 Views

NASCAR announced Wednesday it is prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag at its events, effective immediately.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport.

The move was announced just a couple of hours before Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway, where Wallace drove a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme and finished 11th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

NCS: Harvick dominates late, wins in Atlanta

(MRN) Kevin Harvick has had an exceptional relationship with Atlanta Motor Speedway and the 2014 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.