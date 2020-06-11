NASCAR bans confederate flag

NASCAR announced Wednesday it is prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag at its events, effective immediately.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport.

The move was announced just a couple of hours before Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway, where Wallace drove a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme and finished 11th.