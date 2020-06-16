NASCAR All-Star Race headed to Thunder Valley

Monday, NASCAR announced that the annual All-Star Race has been moved for 2020 from Charlotte, North Carolina to Bristol Motor Speedway.

The decision to move the All-Star race came after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said Monday, “While Charlotte will always be recognized as the birthplace and traditional home for the All-Star Race, the current data surrounding the pandemic in North Carolina makes Bristol a better option for fan access this summer.”

As it stands now, up to 30,000 fans will be allowed into the 146,000-seat Bristol Motor Speedway for the race, which will be run on Wednesday, July 15th.

This will mark only the second time the race has not been run in Charlotte. The first All-Star Race took place in 1985 and has been held at Charlotte Motor Speedway every year except 1986, when Bill Elliott won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but the event returned the next year to Charlotte.

The drivers will still compete for a $1 million prize. Additional details on the format will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Fan Vote has opened for eligible drivers who have not yet qualified for the event. Fans can go here to vote for their favorite driver. Whoever gets the most votes and doesn’t clinch a spot in the All-Star Open will advance to the main event.

You will be able to hear the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race here on WYSH and WQLA as well as on our sister station, 96.7 Merle.