More from AC Commission

In addition to approving allocating $12,000 toward a county-sponsored 4th of July fireworks show Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted unanimously to submit a request for proposals from companies to conduct independent environmental testing at TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton.

Commissioner Josh Anderson, writing in this week’s Norris Bulletin, said that recent allegations of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation altering TVA’s coal ash test results in order to stay in compliance with EPA standards prompted the Intergovernmental Committee and its Chairman, Commissioner Catherine Denenberg, to recommend that the Anderson County commission conduct its own independent testing of the coal ash.

Those allegations came after an investigation by reporters with the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Anderson also says that commissioners learned Monday night that the county is on track to pass a balanced budget with no tax increase for the Fiscal Year that begins on July 1st.