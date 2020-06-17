More from AC Commission

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

In addition to approving allocating $12,000 toward a county-sponsored 4th of July fireworks show Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted unanimously to submit a request for proposals from companies to conduct independent environmental testing at TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton.

Commissioner Josh Anderson, writing in this week’s Norris Bulletin, said that recent allegations of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation altering TVA’s coal ash test results in order to stay in compliance with EPA standards prompted the Intergovernmental Committee and its Chairman, Commissioner Catherine Denenberg, to recommend that the Anderson County commission conduct its own independent testing of the coal ash.

Those allegations came after an investigation by reporters with the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Anderson also says that commissioners learned Monday night that the county is on track to pass a balanced budget with no tax increase for the Fiscal Year that begins on July 1st.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TEC kicks off Compost Recruitment Campaign

(TEC press release) The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is introducing its summer Compost Recruitment Campaign …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.