More Census news: P.O. boxes soon to receive Census notifications

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

The U.S. Census Bureau is sending postcards between June 24th and July 3rd to an estimated 1.3 million post office boxes in communities where P.O. boxes are the only mailing address available. The postcards alert households that a census taker may drop off census invitations soon or will visit later to interview them. The postcards also provide information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online or by phone.

Households are encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation packet. Households that receive mail in P.O. boxes should provide their street address (not their P.O. box number) when responding to ensure their response is associated with the physical location where they live, not where they receive mail.

Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages, by phone using the Census ID included in the packet or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire delivered to them.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.

