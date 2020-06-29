MEDIC issues critical need for O+, O-, A+, A

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it is experiencing a critical need for blood types O-Postive, O-Negative, A-Positive, and A-Negative.

Elibible blood donors are encouraged to stop by one of MEDIC’s four fixed-site Donor Centers (Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue…Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike…Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue…Crossville – 79 S. Main Street), locations and hours of, and directions to which can be found online at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is requiring donors at community drives, including mobile buses, churches, businesses or other community organizations, to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one. MEDIC is strongly encouraging donors who give at donor centers to wear a mask or face covering.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is allowing walk-in donors.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products and is currently experiencing a critical need.

MEDIC says it is continuing to follow social distancing guidelines and continuing wellness checks for all workers and donors upon entry at all locations and drives.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

Through June, all donors are entered to win one of the following:

$500 E-Gift Card

Free Month of Mosquito Protection from Preferred Pest

Food City Gift Card

Hard Knox Pizza Gift Card

For more information, visit www.medicblood.org