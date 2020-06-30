MEDIC in need of COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP)

We told you Monday that MEDIC Regional Blood Center is now at the critical level for blood types O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative. Monday afternoon, MEDIC also announced it has a critical need for COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

Eligible CCP donors will need to make an appointment and can only donate plasma at MEDIC’s downtown Knoxville Donor Center on Ailor Avenue, or at the Farragut location on Kingston Pike.

You can make an appointment by phone at 865-524-3074 or online at www.medicblood.org.