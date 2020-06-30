MEDIC in need of COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP)

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 53 Views

We told you Monday that MEDIC Regional Blood Center is now at the critical level for blood types O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative. Monday afternoon, MEDIC also announced it has a critical need for COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

Eligible CCP donors will need to make an appointment and can only donate plasma at MEDIC’s downtown Knoxville Donor Center on Ailor Avenue, or at the Farragut location on Kingston Pike.

You can make an appointment by phone at 865-524-3074 or online at www.medicblood.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lewallen Bridge replacement project update

Monday, the City of Clinton’s TDOT Project Liasion, Lynn Murphy, provided an update on the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.