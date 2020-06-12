MEDIC Blood Drive in Kingston June 24th

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is holding a “Save our Summer” Mobile Blood Drive at Kingston City Hall on Wednesday, June 24th.

The blood drive will take place inside the Conference Room between 10 am and 3 pm, and all donors will receive a free MEDIC gift and a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse. In addition, donors will be entered into a $500 monthly E-Card drawing.

MEDIC encourages all donors to wear a face mask, and to bring one from home if possible as they have a limited supply for donors on-site. Donors are also encouraged to make an appointment by calling 865-524-3074. While walk-ins are welcome, priority will be given to those who do have an appointment.

The “Save our Summer” initiative is a summer-long program aimed at increasing donor participation during the summer months, when donations are typically down but the use of blood and blood products in area hospitals typically increases.