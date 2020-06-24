MEDIC announces FDA changes, need for COVID Convalescent Plasma

(MEDIC press release) MEDIC Regional Blood Center has updated donor eligibility requirements per FDA approval. The FDA recently evaluated blood donor eligibility criteria and recommended a reduction in deferral time period for several areas. MEDIC Senior Management evaluated and adopted these recommendations.

The following areas are now a 3-month deferral after the last date of exposure:

Tattoo (obtained outside of TN/KY)

Piercing (no deferral if done by a professional using single-use equipment)

Needlestick

Injection of drugs that were not prescribed by a doctor

Travel to a malaria endemic area

Males with sexual contact with another male

Transfusion

In addition, MEDIC has eliminated the deferral period for the following:

Association with a U.S. military base in Europe from 1980 – 1996

Lived in Europe for more than 5 years (still deferred if in France or Ireland for more than 5 years in 1980 – 2001; or 3 months or more in the UK from 1980-1996)

MEDIC is seeing a significant increase in demand for COVID Convalescent Plasma and is encouraging those who have had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis via confirmed lab test to donate as soon as possible. As a reminder, donors must have had the positive lab test and must be symptom-free for 28 days.

If a donor has any questions about the deferral changes and time periods, they should call 865-524-3074. For more information about MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit the website at www.medicblood.org.